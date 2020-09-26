Advertisement

Bryan Station routs Lafayette 41-0, improves to 2-1

The Defenders scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.
Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station led 14-0 at halftime and erupted in the second half to beat Lafayette 41-0 Friday night.

Joseph Bond opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown to put the Defenders up 7-0 and Carl Munford caught a 22-yard strike from Terik Mulder to put Bryan Station up 14-0 at the break.

The Defenders scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.

Bryan Station (2-1) visit Henry Clay on October 2. Lafayette (0-2) hosts Corbin.

