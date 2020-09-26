Advertisement

Douglass pounds Ballard on the road 49-21

Douglass led 28-0 at halftime with Dekel Crowdus, Dane Key, Darius Neal and Cameron Dunn all scoring touchdowns.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing to North Hardin in the season opener on September 11, Frederick Douglass returned to action Saturday and hammered Ballard on the road 49-21.

The Broncos (1-1) were supposed to face Scott Co. on Friday, but had to reschedule due to COVID-19 issues and played the Bruins (1-1) instead.

Kentucky offensive line commit Jager Burton also found the endzone in the second half with a pick six.

The Broncos host Grant County next week.

