Douglass pounds Ballard on the road 49-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing to North Hardin in the season opener on September 11, Frederick Douglass returned to action Saturday and hammered Ballard on the road 49-21.

The Broncos (1-1) were supposed to face Scott Co. on Friday, but had to reschedule due to COVID-19 issues and played the Bruins (1-1) instead.

Douglass led Ballard 28-0 at halftime with Kentucky commit Dekel Crowdus, Dane Key, Darius Neal and Cameron Dunn all scoring touchdowns.

Kentucky offensive line commit Jager Burton also found the endzone in the second half with a pick six.

The Broncos host Grant County next week.

Appreciate the game @BallardFball we both will grow from this opportunity I’m proud of our team and I love our team. Always things to improve on but with 24 hour prep coaches and players did an outstanding job! #FINISH pic.twitter.com/TxRdrgmpWQ — Nathan Mcpeek (@coachnatemcpeek) September 26, 2020

