Elliott County man charged with child abuse

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WKYT) -A Sandy Hook man faces one charge of child abuse.

Kentucky State Police arrested 20-year-old Osgood Hunt after someone brought his child to St. Claire Hospital with unknown injuries. The one and a half month old infant was transported to Lexington for treatment.

Hunt is charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. He is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to KSP, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

