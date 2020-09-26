Advertisement

Elliott County man charged with child abuse

Hunt is in the Rowan County Detention Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WKYT) -A Sandy Hook man faces one charge of child abuse.

Kentucky State Police arrested 20-year-old Osgood Hunt after someone brought his child to St. Claire Hospital with unknown injuries. The one and a half month old infant was transported to Lexington for treatment.

Hunt is charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. He is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to KSP, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

