Advertisement

Friday night football ‘refreshingly normal’ for Lexington fans during pandemic

Fans find Friday night football 'normal' during pandemic
Fans find Friday night football 'normal' during pandemic(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases popping up across counties have jeopardized high school football.

Several schools have cancelled games. Athletes and their families at Henry Clay High School thought they might not have had one Friday night after Central Hardin High School cancelled its trip.

With a last-minute opponent filling in, senior night was able to go on. A new match-up from Pikeville High School saved the game.

But first, there were a few new rules to tackle, including temperature checks, masks and wellness checks every day from both parents and coaches. Each player had five tickets for family members, which led them to sanitized, socially-distanced stands.

Denise and Lance Long watched their daughter, Emma cheer on the sidelines.

“She’s excited because this is really the first time she’s been around so many students at one time,” Denise Long said.

Parents told WKYT’s Shelby Lofton their student played this game like it was their last.

“We’ve got a full season lined up and who knows if we’re going to get to play the next game, so it’s a day to day situation,” said Paula Gearheart, whose son, Trey, plays football.

For the football players, cheerleaders and dancers, every game is a milestone they don’t want to miss.

“A lot of the senior activities have been taken away, obviously, so this is a big thing for them," said Long.

Months into the mask mandate, fans said tonight felt refreshingly normal.

“I think everybody’s used to the masks now and we’re all just so excited to be back out here,” said Gearheart.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hustonville Haunted House prepares for new season amid pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The pandemic isn’t stopping some haunted houses from opening up this year.

News

Protests continue for third night in Lexington, groups wanting law enforcement accountability

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.

Sports

Henry Clay falls to Pikeville 58-41 in season opener

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/27: President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson; Keeneland VP Vince Gabbert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.

Latest News

Sports

Bryan Station routs Lafayette 41-0, improves to 2-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.

News

Lexington restaurants finding new ways to seat fans for college game days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
While you won’t be able to watch football in the stadium, or at a tailgate, some Lexington restaurants have thought of new ways to seat fans for the games.

News

Man accused of shooting 2 LMPD officers pleads not guilty

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused of shooting two LMPD officers Wednesday night was arraigned on several felony charges Friday morning.

News

WATCH | After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky football to honor Chris Oats by rotating No. 22

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Oats has been battling a serious medical condition since May.

Sports

SEC basketball schedule to begin on December 29

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The men’s conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.