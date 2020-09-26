Friday night football ‘refreshingly normal’ for Lexington fans during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases popping up across counties have jeopardized high school football.

Several schools have cancelled games. Athletes and their families at Henry Clay High School thought they might not have had one Friday night after Central Hardin High School cancelled its trip.

With a last-minute opponent filling in, senior night was able to go on. A new match-up from Pikeville High School saved the game.

But first, there were a few new rules to tackle, including temperature checks, masks and wellness checks every day from both parents and coaches. Each player had five tickets for family members, which led them to sanitized, socially-distanced stands.

Denise and Lance Long watched their daughter, Emma cheer on the sidelines.

“She’s excited because this is really the first time she’s been around so many students at one time,” Denise Long said.

Parents told WKYT’s Shelby Lofton their student played this game like it was their last.

“We’ve got a full season lined up and who knows if we’re going to get to play the next game, so it’s a day to day situation,” said Paula Gearheart, whose son, Trey, plays football.

For the football players, cheerleaders and dancers, every game is a milestone they don’t want to miss.

“A lot of the senior activities have been taken away, obviously, so this is a big thing for them," said Long.

Months into the mask mandate, fans said tonight felt refreshingly normal.

“I think everybody’s used to the masks now and we’re all just so excited to be back out here,” said Gearheart.

