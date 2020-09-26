Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Saturday

(AP images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 66,036 cases. The positivity rate is 4.42%.

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”

Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children ages 18 and younger, 18 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

The Governor added, “We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans. Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty – mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know.”

The Governor also reported five new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,154.

“That’s five additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman from Boyd County,

At least 1,354,927 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11,750.

