Henry Clay falls to Pikeville 58-41 in season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night and Pikeville beat Henry Clay on the road 58-41.

This was the season opener for the Blue Devils.

Pikeville (3-0) opened up a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before Henry Clay (0-1) answered back to cut the lead to 12-7.

The Panthers led 25-21 at halftime and held on to win a wild one. McNamee finished with 419 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

William Webb rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Blue Devils.

