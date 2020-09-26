Advertisement

Henry Clay falls to Pikeville 58-41 in season opener

Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night.
Henry Clay falls in its season opener.
Henry Clay falls in its season opener.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night and Pikeville beat Henry Clay on the road 58-41.

This was the season opener for the Blue Devils.

Pikeville (3-0) opened up a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before Henry Clay (0-1) answered back to cut the lead to 12-7.

The Panthers led 25-21 at halftime and held on to win a wild one. McNamee finished with 419 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

William Webb rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Blue Devils.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Jessamine ends five-year losing streak to East Jessamine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
West Jessamine hadn’t won a game against its crosstown rival East Jessamine since 2014

Sports

Lexington Catholic runs away with a 44-13 win over Tates Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Knights' quarterback Jack Gohmann connected on five touchdown passes

Sports

Bryan Station routs Lafayette 41-0, improves to 2-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.

Sports

Kentucky football to honor Chris Oats by rotating No. 22

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Oats has been battling a serious medical condition since May.

Latest News

Sports

SEC basketball schedule to begin on December 29

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The men’s conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.

Sports

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

All Blue

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opting back in

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Moore, a possible first-round draft pick who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, decided to rejoin the Boilermakers for his junior year.

Sports

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.