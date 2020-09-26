Advertisement

Hustonville Haunted House prepares for new season amid pandemic

Hustonville Haunted House is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31.
Hustonville Haunted House is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31.(Hustonville Haunted House)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic isn’t stopping some haunted houses from opening up this year.

Hustonville Haunted House opens tomorrow, but the spooky fun will look a little different because of the pandemic.

Groups are limited to six or fewer and masks will be required to go into the haunted house. Groups will also be spaced out to make sure people are social distancing.

“Everybody’s got a mask on in a haunted house. We’ve been doing masks longer than COVID’s been around," owner Paul Gray said.

The CDC released guidance this week, labeling haunted houses as a high risk activity. Traditional trick-or-treating is also in the category.

Hustonville Haunted House will be open through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

