Kentuckians participate in Prayer March at State Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the country joined together through faith Saturday.

National and Global day of Prayer and Repentance is Sept. 26.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attended the prayer march in Washington D.C.

The Family Foundation hosted “Pray Kentucky” in Frankfort, describing it as a time when Kentuckians could come together to pray for America’s healing.

Here in the Bluegrass, many people walked around the Capitol while praying and singing. Multiple speakers led the group in prayer.

They said their prayers are for Kentucky and for our country, with signs declaring ‘Pray for America.’

