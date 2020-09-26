Kentucky church hosts school supplies drive for teachers and students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crossroads Church is making sure kids have the right tools to learn.

The church hosted a school support drive Saturday to help educators and students.

It partnered with three schools to collect supplies. The list included traditional school supplies, as well as cleaning products, and food.

Even though classes in Fayette County are still virtual, students still need things like pencils and paper.

Crawford Middle School Principal Mike Jones said new supplies also gets kids excited about learning.

“You give them a fresh pack of pencils or new crayons or new pack of paper or a new notebook, they just love it," Jones said. "The smiles that come on their faces because it’s new. The teachers are the same way. I would be remiss if I said that they were excited when they get new school supplies.”

Crossroads Church also holds food drives for local families in need.

