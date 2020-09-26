Kentucky Newsmakers 9/27: President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson; Keeneland VP Vince Gabbert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.

The pandemic has led to major changes in the college experience since this spring and lots of caution as the fall semester approached. Now that colleges are back in session, some students are on campus facing new kinds of challenges, and many are learning online. Dr. Aaron Thompson is the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, which is charged with the task of holding standards high for higher learning in the commonwealth. He joins WKYT to discuss how colleges and universities are handling COVID-19, the status of enrollment in Kentucky’s institutions and more.

It’s quite the understatement to say that horses are big here in Kentucky, and it’s safe to say we’ve missed out on live racing this year because of the pandemic. But in southern Kentucky, there’s never been an opportunity to see races live in a normal season. That’s expected to change soon. Keeneland and Kentucky Downs are teaming up to open a new track in Corbin, along with another facility in Williamsburg. It’s waiting on approval from regulators right now. We’re joined by Vice Gabbert, to talk about what led us to this.

