Lexington Catholic runs away with a 44-13 win over Tates Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic scored early and often on Friday night in a 44-13 win at Tates Creek. Knights' quarterback Jack Gohmann connected on five touchdown passes to four different receivers. With the win, Lexington Catholic improves to 1-1 overall.

Tates Creek’s two touchdowns came in the second half. The Commodores drop to 0-2 overall.

