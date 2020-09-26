Advertisement

Lexington restaurants finding new ways to seat fans for college game days

While you won’t be able to watch in the stadium, or at a tailgate, some Lexington restaurants have thought of new ways to seat fans for the games.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Football fans are excited to see some college ball tomorrow.

While you won’t be able to watch in the stadium, or at a tailgate, some Lexington restaurants have thought of new ways to seat fans for the games.

“To be able to watch Kentucky football is pretty awesome. Just really looking forward to their season," UK fan Martin Guandique said.

But UK fan Guandique won’t actually be watching Saturday’s game like he had planned.

“You can’t tailgate anymore. So this is going to be the next best thing," Guandique said. "It’s always a good time here and I think it’s going to be just as good.”

Luckily for Gaundique, and other fans, the KSBar and Grille will have their TVs on, ready to watch the Wildcats.

“Every single table on the covered patio and the inside, we started taking reservations for them on Monday, and they were actually all full within an hour and a half," KSBar general manager Monique Harpole said.

Harpole says as a sports restaurant, football season is one of their most important times of the year.

“We’re a sports restaurant/bar, without sports, I mean we are a restaurant/bar, but there’s a lot of those. We rely on sports for our business and these big game days," Harpole said.

In order to meet the maximum capacity guidelines, Harpole says they required reservations for all their tables this year, including safety changes like partitions in between in each table.

“Last year we planned on having double the staff on, we planned on people flooding in here, standing around," Harpole said. "But you can’t stand now, you have to have a seat, so it’s going to be interesting tomorrow. It’s still going to be fun, it’s just going to be a lot different.”

Harpole says they did charge $10 to reserve a table for your party. She says their next concern will be figuring out what to do with all of their outdoors seating in the next couple of months when it starts getting colder out.

