McKinney tosses 4 TD passes, EKU beats The Citadel 37-14

This was Walt Wells’ first victory as a head coach.
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Parker McKinney threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky beat The Citadel 37-14 on Saturday, giving Walt Wells his first victory as a head coach.

McKinney was 16-of-26 passing for 274 yards. It’s the first time an EKU player threw for four scores since Oct. 8, 2016.

All three of Tennessee transfer Jacquez Jones' catches went for touchdowns, the longest a 53-yarder that gave EKU a 30-14 lead. Emeka Nwanze rushed for 114 yards for The Citadel.  

The game was a rare 2020 FCS matchup with only 17 schools in the division playing this fall.

