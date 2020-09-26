Advertisement

No. 21 Pittsburgh holds off No. 24 Louisville 23-20

Malik Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Pittsburgh improves to 3-0.
Pittsburgh improves to 3-0.(Pittsburgh Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards two touchdowns, and No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a 23-20 victory.

The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the 24th-ranked Cardinals in check for most of the afternoon.

Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards, half of its season average coming in. Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after getting hit on Louisville’s final offensive snap.

