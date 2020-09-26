No. 8 Auburn runs away from No. 23 Kentucky in season opener 29-13

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - Bo Nix threw for three touchdowns and No. 8 Auburn pulled away in the second half to beat No. 23 Kentucky in Saturday’s season opener 29-13.

The Wildcats (0-1) opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run from Kavosiey Smoke for a 7-0 lead.

D.J. Williams then capped a 70-yard drive for the Tigers and they converted on a two-point conversion to go in front 8-7.

Right before halftime, Chris Rodriguez looked to score a clear touchdown for Kentucky, but was called just short and Terry Wilson then threw an interception on 3rd and goal. Auburn led 8-7 at the break.

Bo Nix threw the first of three touchdown passes in the second half to Seth Williams to put the Tigers in front 15-7.

Wilson responded quickly for Kentucky, throwing an 8-yard touchdown to Akeem Hayes to get the Wildcats within 15-13. Wilson, in his first game back under center since September of 2019, finished 24/37 for 239 yards and a touchdown and he also ran for 42 yards.

Auburn scored the final two touchdowns of the afternoon to seal the win 29-13.

The Wildcats lost the turnover battle 3-0. Kentucky returns home to host Ole Miss on October 3 at 4:00.

