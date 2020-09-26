One dead after fatal crash in Perry County

ARY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday on KY-1087 in Perry County.

After investigating, reports conclude that a person under the age of 18 drove a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser across the center lane and over the edge of the road.

The passenger in the car was 53-year-old Glen Johnson. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were no other cars involved in the accident.

