Advertisement

Protests continue for third night in Lexington, groups wanting law enforcement accountability

A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.
A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests continue in downtown Lexington Friday night.

A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.

Six people were arrested during protests. A police spokesperson told our partners at the Herald Leader those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct for standing in an intersection.

SIX PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED DURING PROTESTS. A POLICE SPOKESPERSON TOLD OUR PARTNERS AT THE HERALD LEADER... THOSE ARRESTED WERE CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT FOR STANDING IN AN INTERSECTION.

A protester with the Lexington Police Department Accountability group says they’ve been holding weekly protests for the past few months.

He told WKYT they’ve been meeting and marching the past few nights in particular because they’re upset with the decision made in the Breonna Taylor case.

The group says they want to hold law enforcement and city and state leaders accountable. They say one way to do that is to garner attention for their cause by speaking for crowds downtown, holding up their signs and marching through the city.

“People are starting to see that we’re not taken care of, as a whole," protester Jesus Gonzalez said. "I feel like that’s kind of bridging some sort of connection and people are able to emphasize more with the movement. And seeing it more has kind of opened their eyes.”

Protesters say they expect to be out in front of the courthouse again Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hustonville Haunted House prepares for new season amid pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The pandemic isn’t stopping some haunted houses from opening up this year.

News

Friday night football ‘refreshingly normal’ for Lexington fans during pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
COVID-19 cases popping up across counties have jeopardized high school football.

Sports

Henry Clay falls to Pikeville 58-41 in season opener

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/27: President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson; Keeneland VP Vince Gabbert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.

Latest News

Sports

Bryan Station routs Lafayette 41-0, improves to 2-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.

News

Lexington restaurants finding new ways to seat fans for college game days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
While you won’t be able to watch football in the stadium, or at a tailgate, some Lexington restaurants have thought of new ways to seat fans for the games.

News

Man accused of shooting 2 LMPD officers pleads not guilty

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused of shooting two LMPD officers Wednesday night was arraigned on several felony charges Friday morning.

News

WATCH | After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky football to honor Chris Oats by rotating No. 22

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Oats has been battling a serious medical condition since May.

Sports

SEC basketball schedule to begin on December 29

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The men’s conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.