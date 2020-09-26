Advertisement

Reds top Twins 7-2, clinch 1st playoff spot since 2013

The Reds can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field.
The Reds are back in the postseason.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mike Moustakas homered twice, Freddy Galvis hit a solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds clinched their first playoff spot since 2013, beating the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 7-2.

The Reds can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field. The Twins failed to secure home-field advantage for the wild-card series.

They lead Chicago and Cleveland by one game in the division, with two to play. The Twins can still settle anywhere from the second seed to the seventh seed for the AL playoffs next week.

