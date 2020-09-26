Scott Co. hammers Clark Co. to stay perfect

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After Scott County’s game with Frederick Douglass was cancelled due to Fayette County’s “red level" label, the Cardinals scheduled a game with Clark County and won the battle of the Cardinals 42-14.

Scott County (3-0) hosts Ryle on October 2. Clark County (0-2) visits Cooper on October 2.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.