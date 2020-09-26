West Jessamine ends five-year losing streak to East Jessamine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Jessamine hadn’t won a game against its crosstown rival East Jessamine since 2014. That streak ended on Friday when the Colts won a 36-28 shootout at East Jessamine.

The win is the first in the series for West Jessamine’s new head coach Scott Marsh, who has the Colts off to a 2-1 start. East Jessamine drops to 1-2 overall.

