Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie

Both teams are 0-2-1.
The Bengals and Eagles play to a 23-23 tie.
The Bengals and Eagles play to a 23-23 tie.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joe Burrow kept his team from losing again. So did Carson Wentz after several mistakes. Neither quarterback earned a win, however.

Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie on Sunday.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie. Both teams are 0-2-1.  

