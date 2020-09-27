Golden Alert issued for Whitley County man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Whitley County man.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s office is looking for Jerry Veach. The 49-year-old was last seen Saturday afternoon in Whitley County.

According to deputies, Veach has diabetes which requires medication. The man is 5′11″ and about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Veech was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, blue shoes, and a blue Under Armor Hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-549-6017.

