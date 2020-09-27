Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 456 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 66,491 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.42%.

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

Of the newly reported cases, 60 were from children ages 18 and younger, 10 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,157.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

The deaths reported Sunday included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

At least 1,354,927 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11,750. Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both teams are 0-2-1.

Sports

Kentucky receives four votes in AP Top 25, Florida jumps to No. 3

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

News

Golden Alert issued for Whitley County man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Whitley County man.

News

UK investigating approximately ten reports of large gatherings on game day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK students have accounted for many of Lexington's latest COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Representative Attica Scott denies allegations, calls charges ‘bogus’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Thursday, Kentucky representative Attica Scott was arrested at a demonstration in downtown Louisville. Sunday morning, Scott commented on this arrest at a press conference at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 9/27: Dr. Aaron Thompson; Keeneland VP Vince Gabbert - clipped version

Updated: 10 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.

News

WATCH | Jessamine County school bus drivers prepare for students to take their seats

Updated: 17 hours ago
Jessamine County Public Schools return to in-person instruction starting Sept. 28.

News

WATCH | McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 17 hours ago
McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

News

McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A rally for Amy McGrath kicking off in Nicholasville Saturday. The dozens in the crowd cheering for the former Marine fighter pilot, now running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat. The rally starting just minutes after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

News

Jessamine County school bus drivers prepare for students to take their seats

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
It’s not just students’ desks that need to be sanitized. The school buses and drivers are preparing for students to fill those seats.