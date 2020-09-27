Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 456 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 66,491 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.42%.

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

Of the newly reported cases, 60 were from children ages 18 and younger, 10 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,157.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

The deaths reported Sunday included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

At least 1,354,927 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11,750. Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

