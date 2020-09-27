Kentucky Representative Attica Scott denies allegations, calls charges ‘bogus’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday, Kentucky representative Attica Scott, D-Louisville, was arrested at a demonstration in downtown Louisville. Sunday morning, Scott commented on this arrest at a press conference at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.

Scott is charged with rioting, failure to disperse, and unlawful assembly. She’s accused of starting a fire at the Louisville public library.

“None of us should have been arrested, none of the hundreds of people who have been arrested this week should have been arrested, but we’re being set up,” Scott says.

Scott blasts the Louisville Metro Police Department for the arrest. She denies allegations of her involvement in the library fire.

“I have fought every year at Frankfort for full budget years for our libraries, how dare LMPD say that I was trying to burn down out library, how absurd, give me a break, some up with some better lie,” Scott says.

Scott says she was with her teenage daughter at the time. She says she was making her way to sanctuary at First Unitarian Church ahead of the city’s 9 p.m. curfew.

Members of the Library Union support Scott, saying they’ve seen no proof she had anything to do with the fire. They say the accusations are inconsistent with her character.

Scott calls the charges bogus and says she’s going to fight everyone. She also says she’ll continuing fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor.

“We are disgusted and disappointed, but we are not surprised, and we are not deterred,” Scott says.

