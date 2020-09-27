Advertisement

McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath(Mitch McConnell for Senate/Amy McGrath for Senate)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rally for Amy McGrath kicking off in Nicholasville Saturday. The dozens in the crowd cheering for the former Marine fighter pilot, now running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat. The rally starting just minutes after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

“I don’t think any senator should be voting on a Supreme Court nominee,” said Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

McGrath’s statement comes after McConnell took to Twitter to applaud Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In a statement, McConnell said he believes the choice was “exceptionally impressive.”

“The historical precedent is overwhelming and it runs in one direction. If our Democratic colleagues want to claim they are outraged, they can only be outraged at the plain facts of American history,” said Senator McConnell.

Senator McConnell has said the Senate will vote on the President’s nominee, despite it being so close to the election.

“There was clear precedent behind the predictable outcome that came out of 2016. And there is even more overwhelming precedent behind the fact that this Senate will vote on this nomination this year,” said Senator McConnell.

Protesters gathered outside of McConnell’s Louisville home again on Saturday, upset with his support and plan to confirm the President’s nominee. McGrath, too, said it shouldn’t happen.

“We’re in an election year, we’re 38 days to go. People are already voting, so that’s my thought. We shouldn’t be doing this right now,” McGrath said.

The protesters, and those at McGrath’s rally, calling on people to make their voices heard at the polls in November.

