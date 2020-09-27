Advertisement

Protesters stand outside McConnell’s home before Supreme Court nominee announcement

The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.(WSAZ/WAVE)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters once again gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home Saturday.

This comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died last Friday after complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to an announcement by the Supreme Court last week.

Protest groups have been vocal since then, upset with statements by McConnell saying a new nominee would be presented this year despite being an election year.

Back in 2016, McConnell pushed back on a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia until after the election.

Protesters outside of McConnell’s residence on Saturday were calling on people to make their voices heard at the polls.

“(McConnell) has continually put his needs and the needs of the people who line his pockets before the needs of his constituents, before the needs of women and children, immigrants, for people of color,” Melissa Beckham Born said. “It’s time for justice and democracy to be served to the people of the United States. We as Kentuckians are on the line. It is our responsibility to stand up and vote now. We must vote Mitch McConnell out of office.”

Tara Bassett, one member of the #502livestreamers group, posted on Facebook that protests in front of McConnell’s house are being planned for each Saturday morning going forward.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A rally for Amy McGrath kicking off in Nicholasville Saturday. The dozens in the crowd cheering for the former Marine fighter pilot, now running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat. The rally starting just minutes after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

News

Jessamine County school bus drivers prepare for students to take their seats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
It’s not just students’ desks that need to be sanitized. The school buses and drivers are preparing for students to fill those seats.

News

Kentucky church hosts school supplies drive for teachers and students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The church hosted a school support drive Saturday to help educators and students.

News

Kentuckians participate in Prayer March at State Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
National and Global day of Prayer and Repentance is Sept. 26.

Latest News

Sports

McKinney tosses 4 TD passes, EKU beats The Citadel 37-14

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This was Walt Wells’ first victory as a head coach.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Sports

No. 5 Florida beats Ole Miss 51-35 in Kiffin’s debut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern returns early next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
As we've enjoyed a beautiful weekend so far, it won't last much longer as storms increase early next week

Sports

No. 21 Pittsburgh holds off No. 24 Louisville 23-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Malik Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Lexington

UK hosts socially distanced watch party for season opener

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The UK band, cheerleaders and dancers brought the game day excitement while staying socially distant.