Whitley County schools delaying in-person classes due to spike in COVID-19 cases

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Whitley County schools announced Saturday that they would be delaying in-person classes and continuing online instruction for the next week due to a large spike in cases.

On Friday, the Whitley County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, making 94 new cases in the past week.

The new cases put Whitley County well above the Kentucky Department of Education’s cutoff for in-person instruction, due to a high level of community transmission.

The Corbin Independent School District, Whitley County School District, and Williamsburg City School all announced on their Facebook pages, that online instruction would continue for the next week as a result of the spike in cases.

All schools in the county have said they will continue to monitor the number of cases and transmission rates before deciding on a return to in-person classes.

