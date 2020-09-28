Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers push through as chilly air follows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a cold front moving through the Commonwealth, many areas will experience gusty winds, showers, and a big cool down that lasts through the week ahead.

Gusty showers with a few thunderstorms will continue working through eastern and southern Kentucky for this evening and tonight. A few isolated to scattered showers will remain around for a bit until drier conditions move in overnight on the backside of the front. Temperatures will take a big tumble as the cold front passes as well, with 70s turning into 50s within a matter of minutes. Those 50s will then cool down into the lower 50s by tonight with breezy winds remaining.

A few showers will remain around for parts of Tuesday, but the better chances will stay off into eastern Kentucky, with a few isolated to scattered chances across central Kentucky. After morning temperatures begin the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s, highs by the afternoon will only reach into the 60s with some areas stuck in the 50s if cloud cover holds on longer. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with light to moderate winds at times.

After some dry time on Wednesday, we’ll have another weak front move in on Thursday/Friday that brings a small rain threat, but it will also help keep us even cooler by later this week. Most of the week, highs will stay in the lower 60s and upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. By Friday night and into Saturday morning, if conditions are right, we could see lows in the 30s and a potential for an early season frost. So, we’ll be watching that threat and keeping you updated.

