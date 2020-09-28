Adebayo, Herro lead Heat past Celtics, advance to NBA Finals
Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - It was exactly one year ago Sunday when Jimmy Butler walked into the Miami Heat practice gym, took a seat on a makeshift stage and said he wanted to be part of the team’s next title run. He’ll have that chance. The Heat are going to the NBA Finals - surprising many, perhaps, but not themselves.
Butler scored 22 points and the Heat won the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time by topping the Boston Celtics 125-113 on Sunday night.
