Adebayo, Herro lead Heat past Celtics, advance to NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - It was exactly one year ago Sunday when Jimmy Butler walked into the Miami Heat practice gym, took a seat on a makeshift stage and said he wanted to be part of the team’s next title run. He’ll have that chance. The Heat are going to the NBA Finals - surprising many, perhaps, but not themselves.

Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

IT'S BAM TIME 💥



30 Pts | 11 Rebs | 2Asts pic.twitter.com/Zi5PJlk4ib — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

BABY GOAT LIVES FOR THESE MOMENTS



👶🐐 pic.twitter.com/NfLh0GfHn8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

Butler scored 22 points and the Heat won the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time by topping the Boston Celtics 125-113 on Sunday night.

