Alabama woman charged with manslaughter in Laurel County

Bridgette Renea Merritt was charged with manslaughter on September 28, 2020 in connection with an apparent overdose death on September 11, 2020.
Bridgette Renea Merritt was charged with manslaughter on September 28, 2020 in connection with an apparent overdose death on September 11, 2020.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Trussville, AL woman is facing additional manslaughter charges Monday after an apparent overdose death earlier this month.

42-year-old Bridgette Renea Merritt was charged with second-degree manslaughter after an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office of an apparent overdose death that occurred on September 11.

On Sept. 11, Laurel County deputies were dispatched to a woman who had overdosed at a home off Nu Way Trail. When deputies and paramedics arrived, Narcan and CPR were used in an attempt to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Merritt had allegedly given heroin or fentanyl to the woman before she died.

Merritt was first arrested on September 11 and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

She remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

