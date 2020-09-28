Advertisement

Ashley Goforth, wife of Representative Robert Goforth, releases statement on husband’s indictment

Robert Goforth
Robert Goforth(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Goforth, the wife of Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth, released a statement Monday following the indictment of her husband on counts of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

In the statement, she says it was her “strong desire” not to see him charged and says she made that known to to the Commonwealth’s Attorney and grand jury in Laurel County.

“Robert is a loving husband and father who goes above and beyond for his family,” Mrs. Goforth’s statement read. "We have both sought spiritual and family counseling as we continue to work on our personal issues as a married couple.

Rep. Goforth was accused of choking Amy Goforth and hitting her in the head causing an injury back on April 21.

State Democrats continue to call on Representative Goforth to resign from his seat in the General Assembly, which covers Jackson County as well as parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.

