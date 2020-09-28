Advertisement

Authentic set as 9-5 favorite at masked Preakness draw

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the morning line favorite for the Preakness
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line ahead of Jockey Manny Franco riding Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the morning line favorite for the Preakness. Authentic is 9-5 on the morning line and drew the No. 9 post in a field of 11 horses. The race will be run without spectators. The draw on Monday lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course. Authentic’s trainer Bob Baffert is undefeated taking the Derby winner to the Preakness. Baffert is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic. Art Collector is the 5-2 second choice.

