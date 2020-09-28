Authentic set as 9-5 favorite at masked Preakness draw

(AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the morning line favorite for the Preakness. Authentic is 9-5 on the morning line and drew the No. 9 post in a field of 11 horses. The race will be run without spectators. The draw on Monday lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course. Authentic’s trainer Bob Baffert is undefeated taking the Derby winner to the Preakness. Baffert is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic. Art Collector is the 5-2 second choice.

