Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective to be arraigned in court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, is due to be arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

Hankison was one of three LMPD narcotics officers who fired their weapons the night Taylor was shot dead in her Louisville apartment in March. He was fired in June and charged last week with three counts of wanton endangerment for “blindly” firing into neighboring apartments. None of the officers was charged directly in Taylor’s death.

Following a grand jury’s ruling last week, Hankison turned himself in at the Shelby County Detention Center about 30 miles east of Louisville.

Hankison’s arraignment is scheduled in Jefferson County. It’s not clear if he’ll show up or if his attorney, Cincinnati-based Stew Mathews, will appear on his behalf.

