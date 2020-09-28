Advertisement

Central Bank Center employees laid off, furlough of others will continue

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Central Bank Center is laying off dozens of people because of the pandemic.

The center said in May it was furloughing most of its staff.

As of July 31, 52 employees have been laid off and 48 are still on furlough.

Seventeen are working full time.

The six-month time limit for those on furlough is almost up.

Central Bank Center says those furloughs will continue.

