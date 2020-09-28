Advertisement

Deputy says two people tried to kidnap his 4-year-old daughter at Fayette Mall

A Jessamine County deputy is telling parents to be cautious following an alleged incident at Fayette Mall.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County deputy is telling parents to be cautious following an alleged incident at Fayette Mall.

Deputy Joshua Fite says two individuals tried to kidnap his four-year-old daughter on Friday, September 18.

Fite says his daughter and mother-in-law were exiting the mall near Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods when a dark SUV pulled in front of them.

The woman told police the individuals in the SUV had handfuls of cash and tried to get them to come closer. Fite says his mother-in-law went back into the mall and asked to be escorted to her car.

“We put it on Facebook, more or less, to show everybody that’s got children, loved ones, nieces or nephews, grandchildren to be vigilant, this can happen in Kentucky,” Deputy Fite said.

Lexington police say they reviewed the incident and spoke with Fite’s family. They determined that no crime was committed.

⭐️ UPDATE ⭐️ The pictures of the red vehicle and lady driving it.... she was NOT involved in this incident of trying to...

Posted by Grace Fite on Friday, September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

