Fayette Co. School Board preparing to vote on how to proceed with school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is preparing to vote on how to proceed with the school year. The board is discussing whether students can return to in-person learning through a hybrid schedule, or if students will continue virtual learning.

The board held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the county’s “red level” COVID-19 designation. Over the weekend, the level was downgraded to orange.

Superintendent Manny Caulk previously said the district had been working on a hybrid approach, doing a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

The state recommends schools solely do virtual learning when designated a red level. The state’s guidance says in-person classes should be suspended until a county comes down to a “yellow” designation.

Health department officials did say Friday a quarter of the county’s cases are coming from University of Kentucky students.

The board previously said they’ll look at the school year in 4-6 week intervals, meaning Monday night’s decision may determine whether students will continue sole virtual learning for the next couple of months.

We’ll update you on the decision the board makes on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.