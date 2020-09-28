Grand Juror files motion to release transcripts of proceedings in Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grand Juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release Grand Jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The motion, filed Monday afternoon, calls for the court to release any recordings and proceedings in the investigation and to make a declaration that any of the grand jurors have the right to disclose information about the process of grand jury proceedings in Jefferson County for the investigation.

The document states that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has continued making statements that the grand jury alone made the decision on who or what to charge in the investigation based solely on the evidence presented to them.

In the grand jury’s decision on Wednesday, Officer Brett Hankison was given three charges of wanton endangerment, which he plead ‘not guilty’ to in Monday’s arraignment.

The motion argues that there is a large amount of public interest in this case and that the citizens of the Commonwealth “have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself.”

“Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future jurors,” the motion reads.

This motion is in addition to motions filed by the attorneys of Kenneth Walker and the family of Breonna Taylor, also requesting transcripts and recordings of the grand jury proceedings be released to the public.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to AG Daniel Cameron’s office for comment. So far, no response has been received.

