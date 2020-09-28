Advertisement

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

We have a full moon on Thursday
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – October’s a big month as far as celestial events are concerned.

A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

The harvest moon is the full moon that appears closest to the official start of autumn, which was Sept. 22 this year.

“The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the Moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night,” according to NASA. “The Moon’s light was particularly important during fall, when harvests are the largest.”

This week’s harvest moon peaks at 5:06 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Spooky times

Halloween’s blue moon is a thing of Hollywood dreams.

Despite what we see in the movies, a full moon on the ghoulish night is a rare occurrence. It only happens once every 18 to 19 years in any given area.

The last blue moon on Halloween across all time zones in the United States was in 1944, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The Halloween full moon will also be known as the hunter’s moon, which is the first full moon to follow the harvest moon.

“This is the month when the game is fattened, and it is time to start preparing for the coming winter,” according to timeanddate.com. “Traditionally, this included hunting, slaughtering and preserving meats for use in the coming winter months.”

The Halloween hunter’s blue moon will peak at 10:49 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) react to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: moments ago

National

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) previews first presidential

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) previews first presidential

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KATHY GANNON
The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

Latest News

National

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 30 minutes ago

National

Iraqi military: 5 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said.

National

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National Politics

Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline accused Facebook of failing to enforce its own rules when it comes to false claims about the election, and not doing enough to stop right-wing militias and white supremacist groups from using the platform to organize potentially violent events.

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 47 minutes ago