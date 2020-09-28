Advertisement

Health dept. officials concerned after crowded events at Lincoln County fairgrounds

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The director of the Lincoln County Health Department says she’s concerned about a crowded event over the weekend.

We have received pictures of multiple people at a demolition derby at the fairgrounds.

The demolition derby Saturday was one of two events at the fairgrounds in Lincoln County over the weekend. We’re told that both were very successful, but questions are being raised as if they were done safely.

Pictures submitted to us show grandstands full, with what appears to be people sitting close together and few if any wearing masks.

Caption

Health department Director Diane Miller says she saw similar photos and is concerned about the lack of CDC guidelines being followed.

“I was very disappointed because I had given them guidelines to follow in order to have that type of event in a venue,” Miller said.

We did speak with someone who attended, and he said people were very respectful of one another’s space, and that people were required to leave their names and phone numbers for contact tracing when entering. He told us, “I’ve never seen that much active consideration for the space between people in a crowd this size.”

We have reached to the Lincoln County Fair Board and we’re told that signs were posted for CDC guidelines to be followed at the gates and ticket booths. They say free masks were also provided to people.

A board spokesperson says they also had everyone to their names and phone numbers for contact tracing.

Fair officials said they also walked the grounds and reminded people to spread out, but said it was impossible to get everyone to follow the rules.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Madison County Schools begin in-person classes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
One of the biggest school systems in our area returned to in-person classes Monday.

Back to School

Horns honk, parents cheer as Jessamine County students are dropped off for in-person classes

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday is the first day of in-person classes at public schools in Jessamine County.

Lexington

UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.

Regional

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
An autopsy report revealed more details about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

Regional

Health dept. officials concerned after crowded events at Lincoln County fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
The director of the Lincoln County Health Department says she’s concerned about a crowded event over the weekend.

State

Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective to be arraigned in court Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, is due to be arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 116 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another chilly blast is on the way

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will bring showers & cooler temperatures.