Health dept. officials concerned after crowded events at Lincoln County fairgrounds

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The director of the Lincoln County Health Department says she’s concerned about a crowded event over the weekend.

2,000 people attended demolition derby in Lincoln co Saturday. Some people say photos show people not social distanced but others say aerial shot DOES show families spread out. Fair board says they did all they could to get people to follow CDC guidelines. More on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/vTSYDeUqWf — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 28, 2020

We have received pictures of multiple people at a demolition derby at the fairgrounds.

The demolition derby Saturday was one of two events at the fairgrounds in Lincoln County over the weekend. We’re told that both were very successful, but questions are being raised as if they were done safely.

Pictures submitted to us show grandstands full, with what appears to be people sitting close together and few if any wearing masks.



Health department Director Diane Miller says she saw similar photos and is concerned about the lack of CDC guidelines being followed.

“I was very disappointed because I had given them guidelines to follow in order to have that type of event in a venue,” Miller said.

We did speak with someone who attended, and he said people were very respectful of one another’s space, and that people were required to leave their names and phone numbers for contact tracing when entering. He told us, “I’ve never seen that much active consideration for the space between people in a crowd this size.”

We have reached to the Lincoln County Fair Board and we’re told that signs were posted for CDC guidelines to be followed at the gates and ticket booths. They say free masks were also provided to people.

A board spokesperson says they also had everyone to their names and phone numbers for contact tracing.

Fair officials said they also walked the grounds and reminded people to spread out, but said it was impossible to get everyone to follow the rules.

