Health dept. reports 116 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Lexington over the weekend

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

According to the health department, there were 82 cases on Saturday and 34 on Sunday. The health department says 29 of the weekend’s cases are among college students.

Three new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,388 cases and 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 66,491 total cases and 1,157 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

