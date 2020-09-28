Horns honk, parents cheer as Jessamine County students are dropped off for in-person classes

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Monday is the first day of in-person classes at public schools in Jessamine County.

Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools to hold off holding in-person until September 28, and that day has come.

In Jessamine County, 70 percent of students have decided to continue the year with in-person classes, according to Superintendent Matt Moore.

Students may be inside, but it’s still going to look different. One directional hallways, masks and temperature checks.

Superintendent Moore says protocols may add more time in between classes, but he says that's okay as student's health is the number one priority @WKYT pic.twitter.com/lGmmdRxrtS — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) September 28, 2020

Moore says all of these protocols may add more time in between classes, but he says that’s OK as student’s health is the number one priority.

East Jessamine High School Principal Chris Hawboldt says the first period started just a few minutes late. Moore says as the week continues, these protocols will probably move more quickly.

Moore says parents were excited for the big day.

Comical to see them drop their students off, there were a lot of cars honking, parents cheering, they were definitely glad to see the students returning,” Moore said.

At East Jessamine, freshmen were allowed to walk the halls before their first day of in-person classes.

Some schools in the county had a soft opening last week, allowing some students back in the building.

High school students remained completely virtual until Sept. 28.

