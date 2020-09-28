Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another chilly blast is on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will bring showers & cooler temperatures.

Winds will pick up and sweep across Kentucky as the front makes its way through the region. Temperatures Will tumble to some pretty chilly levels by later this week. There is a chance that we will see lows reach near frost territory.

Gusty showers will keep moving through the region late tonight and through tomorrow. This is the gateway to the big change for the end of the week.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

