Kentucky will host Mississippi State October 10 at 7:30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In two weeks, Kentucky (0-1) will host Mike Leach and Mississippi State (1-0) at 7:30 at Kroger Field.

You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.

Kentucky opened its season with a 29-13 loss at Auburn and Mississippi State shocked No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge 44-34.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.