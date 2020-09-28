Advertisement

Kentucky will host Mississippi State October 10 at 7:30

You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.
UK Football helmets and ball
(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In two weeks, Kentucky (0-1) will host Mike Leach and Mississippi State (1-0) at 7:30 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky opened its season with a 29-13 loss at Auburn and Mississippi State shocked No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge 44-34.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

