KSP: Human remains found in Nicholas County

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after finding human remains in Nicholas County.

KSP says they received information about the whereabouts of a missing person, Lori Feltz. They say a location was pinpointed to a farm on Hovermale Lane in Nicholas County, KY.

KSP says a search warrant was previously executed at the same location on September 18, but yielded no results.

A second search warrant was executed Monday at the same location, when KSP located several articles of clothing and human remains in a wooded area.

The Nicholas County Coroner responded to the scene, and the remains were removed. Identification of the remains are pending.

