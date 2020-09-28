Advertisement

Lawmaker seeks to redefine rioting after colleague’s arrest

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker says she will propose changing the definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged with a felony count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Kentucky state Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the word “rioting.”  

Scott, the state’s only Black woman representative, was arrested and charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. She has called the charges “ludicrous.”

Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary “cannot happen again.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

