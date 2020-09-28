Lawmaker seeks to redefine rioting after colleague’s arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker says she will propose changing the definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged with a felony count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Kentucky state Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the word “rioting.”

Scott, the state’s only Black woman representative, was arrested and charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. She has called the charges “ludicrous.”

Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary “cannot happen again.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)