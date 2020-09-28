Lexington man sentenced to 240 months in prison for drug trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 240 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and marijuana.

The US Attorney’s Office says according to his plea agreement, in November 2019 law enforcement agents identified 28-year-old Guadalupe Ramos as a drug trafficker distributing significant quantities of meth out of two residences in Lexington. On January 9, 2020, agents with DEA and ATF executed a search warrant on one of the residences, seizing 3.62 kilograms of meth, 12,500 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, 156 grams of heroin, and a packing press.

When law enforcement officials searched the second residence, they found an additional 138 grams of meth, a .40 caliber revolver, a .38 caliber revolver, a rifle, scales, and marijuana.

Ramos pleaded guilty in May 2020.

“Fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, are responsible for the majority of overdose deaths that occur across the Commonwealth, and the defendant possessed large quantities of drugs with the intent to distribute them” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “He also possessed a sizeable quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms. The cooperation of federal and state law enforcement stopped the defendant from further harming this community through distribution of these dangerous drugs. He will now face the deserved consequences of his actions.”

Under federal law, Ramos has to serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release, the US Attorney’s Office says he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

