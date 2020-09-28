Man accused of crashing into police cruiser in Laurel County while trying to get away

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police say he crashed into an officer’s cruiser while trying to get away.

On Sunday, police were called to Spur Oil in London for reports of a customer stealing. When police arrived, they say 31-year-old Jordan Witt drove away quickly.

Jordan Witt, 31. (Laurel County Detention Center)

Police chased him and they say Witt tried to drive toward their cruisers, trying to hit them. He eventually collided with one of the cruisers.

Witt is facing charges various charges including theft, wanton endangerment of a police officer and assault of a police officer.

