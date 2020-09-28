Reds beat Twins 5-3, will face Braves in NL Wild Card series
Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.
Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday.
Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday.
