Reds beat Twins 5-3, will face Braves in NL Wild Card series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.

Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday.

Let the journey begin. pic.twitter.com/lIqccwiJnU — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 28, 2020

Here's how the Reds and Braves matchup starting pitching wise in the Wild Card round.



Advantage: @Reds pic.twitter.com/DtgGwZxagw — FOX Sports Cincinnati (@FOXSportsCincy) September 27, 2020

Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.