Reds beat Twins 5-3, will face Braves in NL Wild Card series

Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning.
The Reds will face the Braves in the playoffs.
The Reds will face the Braves in the playoffs.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.

Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday.

Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

