Stoops says UK has to be critical of its play early in the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three costly turnovers doomed Kentucky in Saturday’s 29-13 loss at Auburn, but there’s no time to hang their heads.

In a typical year, the Wildcats would open the season against a MAC school like Central Michigan or Toledo and work out the kinks. This year, Kentucky has to face a 10-game, all-SEC gauntlet that provides little time to acclimate.

Win or lose, Kentucky has to ramp it up because cupcake games do not exist in 2020.

“We do have to analyze ourselves and be very critical of ourselves early in the season because we didn’t have an out-of-conference or spring game or things of that nature to get moving," said Mark Stoops.

Saturday at 4:00, Kentucky’s offense better get moving against an Ole Miss (0-1) team that can go blow-for-blow on the scoreboard. Lane Kiffin’s Rebels racked up over 600 yards of offense in a 51-35 loss to Florida.

“We have to play Ole Miss this week," said Stoops. "They put up a whole boatload of yards and points against a quality Florida team. We have to get things corrected quickly and move along and that’s what we plan on doing.”

Saturday’s kickoff at Kroger Field is set for 4:00 and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.

