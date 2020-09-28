UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.

Things are gonna look quite a bit different in Kroger Field, but there will be fans inside watching the Wildcats play on Saturday.

One of the biggest changes will be the lack of tailgating. There will be no RVs are grilling outside before the game this season. Parking lots open three hours prior to the game, gates two hours.

They really want people to just drive to the game and then go on inside. They are also encouraging mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans.

They say fans have to wear a mask at all times unless you are sitting in your seats and eating or drinking. They also say those masks have to be ones that secure with ear loops or ties, no gators or bandannas will be accepted.

This is all happening while the university is investigating several large off-campus gatherings over the weekend involving UK students.

They tell us they have reports of about 10 large gatherings on game day.

They’ll be investigating those and contacting the students involved, punishment can range from education about COVID-19 safety up to expulsion.

The university did offer up Kentucky Proud Park as a place where students could watch that game, socially distanced. They said they want to encourage students to keep doing things the right way.

“We need to send a strong signal that, A, we know the vast majority of our students are doing the right things all of the time I think as evidenced the numbers today and things like the game watch party we had this weekend,” Jay Blanton said. “But, when we have those issues when people aren’t doing what they need to be doing to keep each other healthy and safe we need to jump on that quickly and we will.”

Blanton said, so far this semester they’ve had more than 100 COVID-related infractions. Those could range from everything from someone not wearing masks where they need to, to being involved with those off-campus parties.

If you plan to come out to the game this Saturday, the university said even with all of these measures in place, they can in no way guarantee that fans won’t be exposed to COVID-19. Because of that, they say anyone with pre-existing health conditions should consider not attending.

